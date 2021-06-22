The quiet port town of Garibaldi is “Oregon’s Authentic Fishing Village,” but the coastal community has another claim to fame—it happens to be home to what is likely the world’s only “cellphone booth.” One might assume that the structure is simply an old, rebranded telephone booth. Nope. Located right next to Tami’s Barber Shop, the booth is owned by the namesake hairstylist and was built by owner Tami Stover’s husband intentionally for cellphone use. “Many times I’d have four or five guys waiting for a haircut and then someone’s cell phone would ring,” Stover says. “We started having people on the phone with their doctors giving colonoscopy results or whatever. And I was like, ‘Oh geez.’ It’s a small shop, so it’s not hard for others to overhear conversations.” It’s worth mentioning that Tami’s is a little-known attraction in itself: A sign outside declares that Stover is the “Tallest Barber in Garibaldi.” At 5 feet tall, Tami is also the only barber in Garibaldi.