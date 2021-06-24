This year has already seen an incredibly early start to wildfire season in Oregon and Washington. In May, downed power lines sparked a blaze outside The Dalles that closed I-84 and triggered Level 3: Go Now evacuation orders for some residents. And while those flames were quickly contained, the S-503 Fire south of Mount Hood on the edge of the Warm Springs reservation is only 30 percent contained and has torn through nearly 7,000 acres since it began last Friday.