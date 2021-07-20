The highlight at this rest stop along westbound I-84 has no relation to Charles Reynolds, who served on the Oregon State Highway Commission and was also president of the Old Oregon Trail Association for several years. Located about 35 miles west of Baker City, part of the rest area was once a ranch operated by William N. Banton, who settled there with his family in 1868. In 1911, Banton built a water-powered tool shop and operated on the land until he retired in 1940. The rustic water wheel and tool shop still stand as a reminder of simpler times. The stop also has a horse area, a vending machine and picnic tables.