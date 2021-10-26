Oaks Park Is Ending Its 2021 Amusement Park Season With a Free Fireworks Show on Oct. 31

Costumes and candy may be the predominate methods of celebration this holiday weekend, but Oaks Amusement Park is prepared to pump-up its Halloween party with a bit of Fourth of July sparkle.

The venue on the east side of the Sellwood Bridge will bring its 116th season to an end on Oct. 31, with a pyrotechnics show, as a way to say “thank you” to everyone who came out to support the historic spot through an incredibly challenging 18 months.

After remaining dark for the entirety of the 2020, Oaks Park finally fired up the Ferris wheel last April.

While similar parks like Enchanted Forest, located about 10 miles south of Salem in Turner, salvaged some of its 2020 season in late June, Oaks Parks’ location in a Phase 1 county meant they called it a bust in August and didn’t try to reopen until this past spring.

The ongoing pandemic forced changes to keep staff and the public safe—visitors had to purchase entry online in advance and there were a limited number of tickets available each day to quell the crowds. Despite the restrictions, Oaks Park kept all of the rides, miniature golf course and midway games going through the busy summer months, into mid-fall.

If you’re looking for Halloween-themed entertainment this weekend, Oaks Park has transformed itself from a wholesome carnival into a horrifying (depending on your scare level) haunted walkthrough. The 44-acre site, temporarily dubbed “ScareGrounds PDX,” features three haunted houses with different themes, a midway Scarezone crawling with creepy clowns and chainsaw-wielding murderers, as well as a Graveyard Pumpkin Patch.

The farewell fireworks begin at approximately 7 pm at the west edge of the park over the Willamette River. The show is free—get there early to claim your patch of grass—and masks are required for all visitors 5 years of age and older.

Related: Oaks Park Has Called Off the 2020 Amusement Park Season