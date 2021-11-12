Visitors Urged to Avoid the Gorge as Flooding Closes Several Coastal State Parks

State and federal agencies are warning recreationalists to stay away from parks and landmarks from the coast to the Columbia River Gorge because of mass flooding triggered by heavy rain.

The Statesman Journal reports that coastal communities, particularly in Lincoln and Tillamook counties, are seeing severe floods. At least two RV parks were evacuated, one with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard.

This afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service asked people to delay trips to all of the trails along the Gorge’s waterfall corridor until conditions dry out. That also includes postponing your visit to the area’s tallest, Multnomah Falls, since Multnomah Creek has burst its banks and submerged the walkway from the I-84 parking lot to the attraction.

The agency says the parking lot at Eagle Creek Trail is also off limits for now due to flooding, and that everyone should steer clear of all burn areas like that one.

The downpours have also forced Oregon State Parks to evacuate and close several of its properties along the coast.

Subsurface water flow has created a sinkhole in the entrance road at Ecola State Park, forcing that popular site in Cannon Beach to temporarily shut down. Oregon State Parks says it does not yet know how large the void is, but will assess it once the rain lets up. It estimates that the evaluation process will last several days, which means the park will remain inaccessible until it’s safe to allow visitors back in.

The agency has also closed the Devil’s Lake State Recreation Area campground in Lincoln City through Nov. 19 because of flooding. Anyone with reservations is currently being notified. 10 miles south of there, both the north and south day-use areas at Depoe Bay’s Fogarty Creek State Recreation Area are also off limits due to high water.

Fogarty Creek State Recreation Area in Depoe Bay. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Parks.




