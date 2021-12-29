RV Camping Fees Will Increase for Nonresidents Starting Jan. 1, 2022

Beginning next year, it will cost out-of-state residents a little more to stay overnight in an RV at an Oregon state park.

On Jan. 1, 2022, camping fees for motor homes without Oregon plates are scheduled to increase by 25%. The price hike applies to all locations with electrical and sewage hookups. Once you include a lodging tax, a typical RV site will cost anywhere between $30 and $50 for nonresidents, compared to $24 to $40 for Oregonians.

The cost to pitch a tent on Oregon state park land will remain the same for those who reside in state as well as out-of-state visitors. The same applies to yurts and cabins.

State lawmakers approved the surcharge earlier this year in order to bring nonresident RV camping fees in line with those paid by locals.

Oregonians already pay more to license RVs, with some of those proceeds going to state parks. The new revenue will help fund day-to-day operations at state park property as well as repairs to facilities, none of which are funded by taxes.

There is one recreational area, however, where the fee won’t go into effect right away. On Dec. 27, Oregon State Parks shut off water to all RV sites at Prineville Reservoir State Park in order to conserve the resource. That area has seen significant drought conditions this year. Low water levels led to the closure of every single boat ramp before Labor Day.

All RV sites at the Crook County reservoir will be charged the tent rate until further notice. At this point, the agency hopes to turn the water back on by the end of February. Cabin water is not affected, and showers are working in the C building.

