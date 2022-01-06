The Arch Cape Trail in Oswald West State Park Is Now Open Following Months of Repairs

The Arch Cape Trail located in Oswald West State Park, a popular hiking destination on the Oregon State Coast, has finally reopened following a 15-month closure.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department closed the route between Shingle Mill Trailhead and Highway 101, leading to the Cape Falcon Trail, in September 2020 due to considerable damage during the historic Labor Day windstorm.

The 1.4-mile section is now clear of fallen trees and debris thanks to the efforts of that agency, along with Trailkeepers of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Corrections. Portions of the trail also had to be rebuilt to ensure it was safe for hikers.

One closure remains at the south end of the park. The 1.6-mile stretch of North Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trail, leading from Highway 101 to the grand summit, remains off limits. Crews are still cleaning up downed trees and repairing the path. Oregon Parks and Rec hopes to open the route by summer.

Two other well-loved destinations on the north coast also have restrictions. The Saddle Mountain State Natural Area—including the park and trail to the top of Clatsop County’s tallest peak—remain indefinitely closed. Not only has the trail been deemed unsafe, a major water and septic system failure still needs to be repaired.

And in Tillamook County, access to the entirety of the North Trail that connects Cape Lookout State Park’s Day-Use Area to the Cape Trail is prohibited. A contractor is working to clear fallen trees so that staff can assess the extent of needed repairs. The goal is to reopen that path this summer.

“We know how much people love these trails, and we are working diligently on repairs to make them safe and enjoyable,” said North Coast district manager Justin Parker stated in a press release. “Closed trails are dangerous and impassable, and we ask people to respect closure signs and explore open trails in the region.”