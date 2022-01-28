The Rocky Butte Farmers Market Will Return in 2022 as a Weekly Event

Farmers markets are just one open-air activity that saw a pandemic boom, and the vendors who gathered at the base of Rocky Butte were no different. Following a successful monthly market launch in 2021, the gathering will now happen every single week once the season begins.

Starting June 4, the market is scheduled to run 9 am to 1 pm every Saturday through Sept. 24.

During that time, vendors selling everything from flowers to fresh corn to ripe tomatoes will take over the parking lot of Mannahouse Church at 9200 NE Fremont St. COVID safety measures will continue to be followed to ensure the health and safety of both stall operators and customers.

Rocky Butte Farmers Market. Photo credit: Keri Friedman.

Many of the popular farmers from previous years are slated to return, but the market’s organizers hope to attract new vendors in 2022 that reflect the Northeast Portland community, particularly those who are just beginning or are underrepresented in the market. To help with recruitment, fees will be kept affordable, and participants will be provided with resources for success. Vendor applications are available online starting Feb. 7.

“Supporting the local economy is more important than ever,” volunteer vendor coordinator Hillary Barbour stated in a press release. “We have seen pandemic-induced supply chain failures, as well as neighbors responding to job reduction and layoffs by becoming entrepreneurs in record numbers. Robust, successful markets that support human health, community connections, and agricultural resilience make a tremendous difference to people, farmers, food makers, and artisans.”