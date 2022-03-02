Oaks Park Is Reopening Just in Time for Spring Break

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Oaks Park’s season will not be canceled or delayed by COVID.

Today, the association that operates the 117-year-old attraction on the east side of the Sellwood Bridge announced that it will reopen all of its rides, miniature golf course and midway games on March 19.

As anyone with kids knows, the launch coincides with spring break, and for many parents, the added need to occupy students when school is out. While roller coasters might not be the best babysitters, the park could be a helpful place for families to unleash some of that pent-up pandemic energy, and it will operate daily during that stretch—noon to 5 pm through March 27. The historic roller-skating rink is also open during spring break, though hours vary depending on the day.

Last year, Oaks Park did fire up the Ferris wheel in spring, though not until mid-April. Even though that season was shorter than normal, it was a welcome change from 2020 when the site remained dark—a first in its history.

Capacities continue to be limited, so to guarantee access to the attractions, guests must continue to buy ride bracelets and reserve tee times online. On-site purchases are subject to availability.

Oaks Park’s picnic grounds, which have been part of Portland’s social events for over a century, are also now available to reserve for the 2022 season.