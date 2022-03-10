Mt. Hood Meadows Is Selling Spring Ski Passes With No Weekday Restrictions This Year

The first day of spring may be less than three weeks away, but wintery conditions continue on Mount Hood, ensuring ski season will last well into May.

Mt. Hood Meadows has announced that it will release a spring pass again this year following last month’s major storm, which dropped 17 inches of snow there in 48 hours. That left the ski resort with a 98-inch snow depth in the base area, with 112 inches mid-mountain, fortifying the overall snowpack. That’s enough to keep the lifts running for at least two more months.

The spring pass will provide access to skiers and boarders starting March 21. And this year, it will not be restricted to weekends like it was last season. However, expect a limited amount to be offered, so you should act fast if you plan to extend your recreation time in the snow.

“There are 40 scheduled days of operations, making the spring pass a tremendous value,” Meadows vice president of sales and marketing Dave Tragethon stated in a press release. “That is why we will monitor and pause sales or adjust pricing if needed as part of our overall visitation management approach to forecasting turnout and enhancing the guest experience.”

The resort is also bringing back its full spring schedule of events that have been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic. The lineup includes everything from a Full Sail-sponsored banked slalom snowboard race, to Suits and Boots—where attendees are encouraged to don swimwear while shredding (yes, there’s beer there for motivation)—to the season-ending Sno-Kona Pond Skim.

Pricing for the pass ranges from $199 to $249, depending on age. They are currently available to purchase online.