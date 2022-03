For the first time since 2019, the Shamrock Run returned to the streets of Portland as an in-person event. On Sunday, March 13, more than 15,000 runners participated in races of varying lengths, from a 1-mile Leprechaun Loop for kids to a half-marathon. A little rain didn’t dampen spirits, and as usual there were plenty of creative ways to wear green on display.

Shamrock Fun Run 2022 (Chris Nesseth)

