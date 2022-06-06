Lincoln City Has Improved Beach Access With the Installation of Mobi-Mats

Lincoln City’s 7 miles of coastline will be more accessible for visitors and locals alike this summer.

Three beaches are now equipped with Mobi-Mats: portable, nonslip roll-up runners that create temporary pathways along the sand. On May 31, the city’s Parks & Recreation and Public Works departments, along with tourism bureau Explore Lincoln City, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the historic Taft District to commemorate the installation.

“Accessibility has long been a priority in Lincoln City,” Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation director, stated in a press release. “The addition of the Mobi-Mats and beach-friendly wheelchairs extends an invitation to our beaches to everyone.”

The mats are saltwater resistant, made from 100% recycled polyester, and compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

In addition to the 6 1/2-foot-wide blue path at the southern end of town in Taft, there are mats at Southwest 33rd Street in Nelscott as well as the D River Wayside in the Delake District. Those will remain in place until Labor Day.

“While Mobi-Mats were initially created to provide access for people who use mobility devices such as wheelchairs and walkers, people of all abilities will benefit, making Lincoln City’s beaches more inclusive,” added Kevin Mattias, ADA coordinator for Lincoln City.

In addition to the Mobi-Mats, Lincoln City purchased two beach wheelchairs and plans to add a third to that fleet, which will be available to use year-round for no charge. The chairs have large, balloon-style tires that make it easier to travel across sand and other soft surfaces. Daily rentals are available at Southwest 51st Street by the covered picnic shelter in Taft.