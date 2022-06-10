Portland’s Outdoor Pools are Reopening on June 22, Despite an Aquatics Staff Shortage

Portland Parks & Recreation has announced that its seven outdoor pools (Creston, Grant, Montavilla, Peninsula, Pier, Sellwood and Wilson) will reopen on Wednesday, June 22, despite and an aquatics staffing shortage.

“We greatly appreciate Portlanders’ patience as the Parks Bureau continues to recruit, hire, and train the valuable teammates who make PP&R’s services possible,” stated Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio in a press release. “If you or someone you know is interested in helping kids learn to swim while earning good wages with a flexible schedule, please go to the PP&R website to learn about and apply for available positions. If we can recruit, hire, and train more lifeguards soon, then PP&R can hopefully expand swim lesson opportunities throughout the summer.”

Of late, staffing has been a challenge for pools across America. According to a nationwide survey conducted by the National Recreation and Parks Association, 88 percent of park and recreation agencies say that they are not fully staffed for lifeguards for the summer.

In the case of Portland, the shortage means that this summer, swim lessons will only be available at outdoor pools. However, the press release confirmed that exercise and lap swim will continue at both indoor and outdoor Portland pools at regular times.

Meanwhile, family and open swim sessions will take place exclusively at the outdoor pools (with the exception of limited indoor play swims at Matt Dishman Community Center).

More information can be found at: portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools