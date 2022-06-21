Mt. Hood Meadows Will Reopen for Summer Activities This Week

After weeks of chilly spring temperatures led to a lingering snowpack, Mt. Hood Meadows is finally ready to reopen the ski lift for summer activities.

The resort announced this week that its cable conveyor will begin running on Friday, June 24, providing access to more than 8 miles of recently constructed hiking paths as well as festivals, dinners and movie screenings on the spacious Meadows’ deck.

Snowmelt is still underway on the mountain, which means some trails may be blocked or inaccessible at the start of the season. The resort currently reports 42 inches of snow on the ground at the base—an elevation of 5,366 feet. However, with temperatures at last climbing to the upper 70s in that area starting this weekend, the thaw should begin to accelerate.

Beyond hikes and chairlift rides, summer operations include geocaching, culinary festivals and a music series. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 7 pm Saturday and Sunday, and 10 am to 5 pm Monday.

Meadows has a full lineup of events on its website, which will run through Labor Day.