Oaks Amusement Park Will Host a July 4th Fireworks Spectacular This Year

The Fourth of July will almost look normal this year now that public fireworks spectacles are back on the calendar.

The Oaks Park Association is the latest establishment to announce that its holiday show will go on next month.

Beyond the fireworks, the venue has a full day of activities lined up for families: Its $36 Independence Day admission package includes access to all of the rides—even the new pendulum-style AtmosFEAR—and access to the picnic grounds.

Kids ages 3 to 9 will also get a souvenir American flag while supplies last and two tickets that are valid for one game, one cotton candy, or one ice cream treat.

Everyone ages 3 and older must have a ticket to enter the park, including non-riders, and you’ll want to plan ahead: Admission must be purchased online, in advance. Quantities are limited.

Related: Labor Day picnic booted from Oaks Park.

The 116-year-old attraction on the east side of the Sellwood Bridge ended its season last October with a fireworks display, but this is the first time since 2019 that the Spectacular will take place on the Fourth of July due to the pandemic. The show starts at 10 pm and park gates open at 11 am, if you plan to make a full day of it.

The popular Waterfront Blues Festival is also lighting mortars from the Willamette River on July 4, however, Fort Vancouver’s Historic Trust called off the 2022 display because of ongoing concerns about fire danger.