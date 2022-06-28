Columbia River Gorge Agencies Remind Travelers to Leave Fireworks at Home During July 4 Weekend

This 4th of July weekend, an estimated 42 million people are expected to hit the road for a getaway. If your trip takes you to the Gorge, don’t even consider packing fireworks.

In advance of the busy travel period, Friends of the Columbia Gorge and the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance are partnering up to remind people to celebrate Independence Day safely and responsibly—which means reducing the risk of starting a fire.

“Growing up in the Gorge, I have a lot of fond holiday memories here,” Emily Reed, network director of the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance, stated in a press release. “The Columbia Gorge is an incredible place to celebrate over the July 4 weekend. But fireworks and the vibrant forests and grasslands of the Gorge just don’t mix.”

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, humans caused three times more blazes than lightning did during the 2021 Pacific Northwest fire season.

Independence Day is a particularly risky time for wildfires, too. Americans spark more of them on July 4 than any other summer day, which makes sense since many celebrations center on pyrotechnics, even though that has become more hazardous over the years due to climate change.

Before you head to the Gorge this weekend, remember to leave any and all fireworks at home, attend to campfires at all times, and observe local and/or site-specific open-flame restrictions.

“The Eagle Creek Trail fully reopened this summer after five years of recovery from a single firecracker set off in the woods. All it takes is one firecracker and the wind blowing in the wrong direction for our entire region to be devastated,” Reed added.

A few other courtesy reminders to be mindful of while recreating in the woods: Be sure to adhere to all trail closures and travel advisories, check ReadySet.Gorge.com to plan your trip before leaving, and be considerate of others and the environment by packing out any trash.