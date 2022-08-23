Viento State Park Is Closed for Upgrades That Will Help Complete the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail

The completion of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail is inching ahead with the start of more construction that would help connect the 70-plus-mile route between Troutdale and The Dalles.

Today, the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department announced that work has begun to improve the south campground and day-use area at Viento State Park, just 7 miles west of Hood River. Those sites are closed through next spring, but when they open, will serve as a refuge for bicyclists and people on foot who are traversing the linked sections of the route.

“The campground remodel that includes ADA campsites and addition of a dedicated hiker/ biker camp is exciting news for campers, visitors, hikers and cyclists in the Gorge,” David Spangler, Columbia Gorge park manager, stated in a press release. “When the Viento hiker/biker camp and trail section are finished, bicyclists can start their state trail cycling trip in Portland and spend a night at the Ainsworth State Park hiker/biker camp and then Viento, before continuing on their way to Mitchell Point.”

Drivers on Interstate 84 may notice work underway, like the removal of big leaf maple and Doug firs from a 1-acre plot. While it may sound counterintuitive to uproot trees from a state park, state officials say it’s necessary in order to allow the existing Oregon white oak ecosystem to thrive. Habitat restoration is scheduled to begin in late September.

After initial work is completed in the campground, upgrades will come next. Crews will build six campsites, including two that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and a host site. A new, modern restroom with an upgraded septic system is also in the plans along with the hiker-biker overnight area, with eight gravel pads—four with three-sided shelters.

By the time Viento reopens, those not traveling by car will be able to do so a little more safely thanks to a loop road redesign that separates motor vehicle traffic from trail users.

Currently, 68 of the original 73 miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway are open. Work began to connect a 2-mile segment between Viento and Mitchell Point early this year, which should open in 2024. An additional .6 miles of trail will be needed to link the trail to the new Mitchell Point Tunnel—a 665-foot-long shaft that echoes the aesthetics of the original, which was regrettably destroyed in 1966 to make way for I-84.

A final portion of trail between Ruthton Point (3 miles west of Hood River) and Hood River awaits funding for completion of design and construction.