Milo McIver State Park Has Partially Reopened Following a Fire That Damaged Some of the Property

Milo McIver State Park, home to one of the state’s most beloved disc golf courses, has partially reopened 10 days after fire tore through a portion of the property, prompting evacuations for nearby residents and campers.

Oregon State Parks announced last week that the public could access the site on Monday, Sept. 19, to allow staff to continue to remove burned trees that had become a hazard and monitor for hot spots or areas with high fuel loads that could potentially flare up. That work remained on schedule and the park began to welcome back visitors at the beginning of the week.

According to Clackamas Fire, the blaze broke out around 9 pm Friday, Sept. 9, the same day a burn ban had been enacted as a precautionary measure due to high winds and hot conditions.

Estacada Fire responded to the call and quickly requested additional crews from Clackamas, Portland, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Those agencies worked through the night to establish a fire line, which kept the burned area to approximately 25 acres. However, one home and a barn were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a small portion of the 950-acre park remains closed.