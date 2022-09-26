Each Summer, an Island in the Willamette River Draws a Fleet of Mini Off-Road Rigs

Every summer, Elk Rock Island becomes a local hot spot for swimming, sun tanning and picnics. Inaccessible for most of the year, the path to the Willamette River landmark is only revealed once dry conditions are consistent and the water has receded.

For some, this route isn’t just a bridge to the island; it’s a rugged landscape where they can push their off-road vehicles to the limit by climbing epic rock walls and plummeting down enormous cliffs.

That may sound extremely dangerous, but these “vehicles” aren’t large enough to hold a human. In fact, they’re elaborately built toys.

For members of Elk Rock RC Crawlers, a group of miniature off-road rig enthusiasts, September (typically Sundays) is the last month to race across the terrain before it’s swallowed up by the river once the fall rains move in.