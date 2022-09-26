Milo McIver State Park Has Reopened Its Campground Following a 15-Acre Fire

Just days after Milo McIver State Park partially reopened following a fire, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department restored access to another segment of the recreation site in Estacada.

The campground is once again available to overnight guests—which is good news for anyone who planned to squeeze in one final trip this year. Milo McIver’s camping season is scheduled to end on Oct. 31.

The news comes less than a week after parks officials reopened the Riverside Day Use Area, which includes the viewpoint, dog park, equestrian area, Estacada Lake and its upper boat launch.

According to Clackamas Fire, the blaze broke out around 9 pm Friday, Sept. 9, the same day a burn ban had been enacted as a precautionary measure due to high winds and hot conditions.

Estacada Fire responded to the call and quickly requested additional crews from Clackamas, Portland, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Those agencies worked through the night to establish a fire line, which kept the burned area to approximately 15 acres near the park’s entrance. However, one home and a barn were destroyed.

Milo McIver State Park Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.

Park staff also acted quickly that night. Once the fire was detected, rangers immediately began evacuating the Kingfisher group camp, which was closest to the flames, then cleared all 53 individual sites in the main campground.

“If they had not been there to help people get out as safely as they did, we could have lost lives,” Lisa Sumption, OPRD director, stated in a press release.

Park manager Sam Gibson, park ranger Brandon Whiteman, park ranger assistants Ahliae Toulouse and Jan Kahn, and Morgan Watson with Executive Security were recognized by Sumption for their actions during the fire.

A few areas within the 950-acre park remain closed. The Riverbend Day Use Area—which includes one of the state’s most beloved disc golf courses, trails, picnic shelters and restrooms—is still off-limits while crews identify and work on several hot spots. The Kingfisher group camp and picnic shelter are closed due to a power outage. And the Viewpoint Trail is inaccessible because of fire-related damage.

Park officials say the Riverbend Day Use Area will reopen once firefighters are finished and either power is restored or portable toilets have been installed.