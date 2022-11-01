Peacock Lane Will Return This Year With All of Its Pre-COVID Traditions

Like a Santa suit-clad Mariah Carey ushering in the start of the Christmas season as soon as Halloween wraps up, the folks along Portland’s Peacock Lane made their annual announcement today, which includes news about the return of some pre-COVID traditions.

The schedule for this year’s light show on a four-block stretch between Southeast Belmont and Stark streets has now been released. The electric attraction will be illuminated daily from 6 to 11 pm Dec. 15 through 31.

Peacock Lane only stayed dark in 2020 to avoid drawing crowds during the pandemic. The displays were back up last year, but a few customs were missing: the hot chocolate booth and pedestrian-only nights.

This time, both elements are set to return. The beverage station will serve both cocoa and cider to the public through Christmas Eve, free of charge. Donations, however, are accepted. Peacock Lane will also be open to foot traffic only Dec. 15 through 17.

Spectators are encouraged to plan ahead—the area is often congested with vehicles and parking can be downright impossible on certain evenings. If you want to avoid the hassle of driving, TriMet has two stops next to the lane served by the No. 15 and 75 bus routes.

When Peacock Lane’s occupants voted to pull the plug in 2020, the decision was rather unusual—but little about that year, of course, was normal. It marked the first time in eight decades that the display was canceled. The last time that happened was during World War II as a way to ration electricity.