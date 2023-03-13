Multiple Trails Will Close at Tryon Creek State Natural Area for Tree Removal

Hikers who are planning to hit Tryon Creek State Natural Area may need to alter their routes over the next several weeks.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close multiple trails starting March 14 so crews can cut down trees that pose a hazard. There is no end date on the project, which is weather-dependent, but work should still be underway in April. However, the agency does hope to have all trails open during spring break, indicating it will suspend tree removal during the last week of March.

The 658-acre forest—Oregon’s only state park located within a major metropolitan area—will remain open to the public, but recreationalists should plan on finding access to certain trails and parking lots blocked off at different times as crews move to different areas. Most of the work is slated to occur near the Nature Center, the parking area close to Terwilliger Boulevard.

In all, crews expect to cut down about 250 dead or dying trees—a mix of Doug fir, bigleaf maple, red alder, Western redcedar and Western hemlock—that are at risk of falling within 20 feet of any trails.

The last time the park saw any large-scale tree removal was in 2011—so the project appears to be due. Oregon Parks and Rec also reports that there have been some instances of injury and damage to vehicles, fences and houses due to hazardous trees.

The following is a complete list of the trails that will be affected throughout March and April: