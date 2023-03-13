Portland Has a Much Filthier Alternative to the Shamrock Run

Tens of thousands flooded the streets of Portland on March 12 for the 45th annual Shamrock Run, but a smaller and perhaps more rugged crowd took part in another St. Patrick’s-themed race that involved a lot of mud-slinging.

The Dirty Leprechaun isn’t your typical 5k. Instead of darting across pavement, participants slogged through puddles on Saturday, March 11, at Plumper Pumpkin Patch & Tree Farm.

The course featured 18 obstacles, including balance beams, trenches and a beer chug. See photos: