Two Popular Coastal Campgrounds Will Temporarily Close This Year

Two coastal campgrounds that draw crowds for their distinct features will close for an extended period of time.

Beverly Beach, nearly 7 miles north of Newport and one of the largest campgrounds in the state park network, and Bullards Beach, which boasts the Coquille River Lighthouse about 3 miles north of Bandon, will temporarily bar access to their overnight facilities later this year due to construction.

Beverly Beach, tucked into a forest between Cape Foulweather and Yaquina Head, is scheduled to close its campgrounds on Sept. 5 through May 24, 2024. Bullards Beach, located at the mouth of the Coquille, will follow suit on Oct. 15, with a reopening date of March 15, 2024.

Beverly Beach State Park Photo courtesy of Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department.

The work at those sites is funded by a general obligation bond approved to the 2021 Oregon Legislature. Improvements at Beverly Beach include replacing overhead power lines with underground lines and the installation of new water lines, which have become an ongoing maintenance issue. Bullards Beach, meanwhile, is getting a main sewer line upgrade.

Beverly Beach State Park will be closed completely, but the public will still be able to access Bullards’ day-use area, boat ramp, horse camp and handsome lighthouse.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced the restrictions on March 21 in order to give people plenty of notice to find alternative park plans for fall, winter and early spring.

“Thank you for your patience as we make improvements to the campground that will enhance the park experience for all of our visitors,” Bullards Beach park manager Nick Schoeppner stated in a press release.