This Summer, Ditch the Bike, Strap on Some Skates and Get Rolling.

Portland might be considered a bike town, but cycles aren’t the only wheels we’re enthusiastic about.

In case you missed it, roller skating is locally known to be a “HEALTHFUL EXERCISE DELIGHTFUL PLEASURE.” Well, at least that’s what’s painted on the exterior of the iconic Oaks Park Roller Rink. And now that warm temperatures have arrived, quad rollers and inline bladers can finally venture out beyond the glossy enclaves of Oaks Park and Mount Scott’s indoor rink to flex their physical dexterity in the wild, i.e., roll around Portland’s flat parks, covered playgrounds, and well-maintained paved trails. All you need is a pair of skates, some safety gear and the will to groove. Plus, this week marks the official start of summer, which means you’re practically required to get some outdoor exercise. Consider this a mental “Escape From Portland,” even if you don’t actually leave the city—because on skates, baby, you’re flying wherever your imagination takes you. Here are a few of our favorite spots to roll:

Before you start:

For the uninitiated, skating en plein air requires slightly different gear than rink rolling—namely your wheels. Make the seasonal switch to outdoor wheels for successful cruising (find them at Oaks Park’s pro shop or Five Stride on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards are also pretty crucial, especially for novices, but really anyone who prefers to keep their joints intact should consider wearing them lest you trip and tumble.

Serene Routes for Scenic Cruises

Marine Drive

Start at the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp (pay to park and access Broughton Beach) and establish your footing on the soft grass shoulder before leaning into a slow cruise along the picturesque Columbia River as it winds toward the Gorge. Turn back at the Interstate 205 bridge for an approximately 6-mile loop (or sooner, depending on your horsepower). Bonus: Whether you’re coming or going, you’ll likely get a windy assist from either the consistently stiff breeze that travels along the river banks, or the rush of semitrailer traffic on the other side of the walkway.

Springwater Corridor Trail

There is a particular stretch of the Springwater Corridor Trail that passes by the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge. The smooth paths have mild grades that make for a fun, if slightly challenging, round-trip cruise. Nature-minded roller-skating rubberneckers should consider bringing a pair of binoculars and getting sidetracked by bird watching.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

98 SW Naito Parkway, 503-823-7529, portland.gov/parks/governor-tom-mccall-waterfront-park.

One of my first Portland roller-skating adventures was down the promenade at Waterfront Park along the Willamette. My derby buddy’s pro tip has served me well for every outdoor skate jam since: Warm up on the rough asphalt under the west side of the Burnside or Morrison bridges. That’ll make the gritty pavement of the riverside walkway feel as smooth as hard wood.

Best Spots for Rolling With the Homies

Luuwit Skate Spot

Located at the terminus of Northeast 131st Place north of Failing Street.

Folks looking for a place to practice roller disco moves or just get into a good cruising groove should appreciate the low-stakes shallow bowl and smooth curves of the Luuwit Skate Spot, east of Parkrose High School. This could be an especially sweet area for couples or trios learning to skate together, or for intermediate skaters building their skills.

Glenhaven Park

7900 NE Siskiyou St., portland.gov/parks/glenhaven-park.

Glenhaven features another low-key skatepark with wide curves and shallow bowls designed not just for skateboards, but also for scooters and skates. If you and your posse are working on a routine that’s sure to save the local rec center, Glenhaven can most likely serve as your practice space.

Alberta Park

1905 NE Killingsworth St., portland.gov/parks/alberta-park.

The covered baseball courts at Alberta Park are a local favorite for pre- and after-hours skating. Though typically used by the neighborhood baller contingent, when open, the court’s even surface makes for a smooth, silky skating experience. Dancerly types who want only to bliss out and cruise in smooth concentric circles might dig Alberta’s arrangement. Bonus: After your skate jam, a walk through the tree-lined native garden is the perfect post-sesh nature bath.

Easy Proving Grounds for Hand-Holding Beginners

Gateway Discovery Park

10520 NE Halsey St., portland.gov/parks/gateway-discovery-park.

This year, I gifted myself a brand-new pair of sneaker-boot-style roller skates that I broke in at Gateway Discovery Park, a cushy playground with soft, artificial turf mounds; wide, curving grades; and bouncy ground cover to crash-land on. The block’s surrounding sidewalk intersects with the park’s smooth concrete paths, so skaters can weave in and out as they gain confidence, and there are plenty of spots to lean your phone so you can film yourself for skill building (or clout—no judgment).

Irving Park

707 NE Fremont St., portland.gov/parks/irving-park.

Not unlike Alberta Park, the basketball courts at Irving Park are a smooth dream to skate on, but unlike Alberta, this place lights up in the evening. If night skating is on your agenda but dark parks and unlit lots are a no-no, Irving is a great spot to visit. Potential court skaters may have to face off with or share space with ballers, but there’s plenty of space between courts and paved walkways to get in a proper skate sesh.