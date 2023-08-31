Valley of the Rogue State Park Will No Longer Double as a Rest Stop for Drivers

This Labor Day will be your last chance to use one of Oregon’s most-visited state parks as a place for a quick bathroom break while you’re on the road late at night.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation announced that beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Valley of the Rogue State Park will no longer have an interstate rest area.

The site, which is right off of I-5 between the Southern Oregon cities of Grants Pass and Medford and could easily be mistaken for a truck stop due to the number of semis often parked there, saw more than 2 million visits per year as a combined recreational destination and rest stop. All of that use has overextended the abilities of park staff as well as agency resources.

Following the holiday weekend, Oregon State Parks and Rec will manage the location as a day-use area and campground with the goal of adding even more amenities for those visitors in the future.

Going forward, you can expect Valley of the Rogue to be open from 6 am to 8 pm, though those hours will change with the seasons. Drivers will no longer be allowed to park overnight and restrooms will be locked up when the area is closed. When open, users have access to the Rogue River Greenway Trail, a boat launch, carved wooden art, picnic tables and two bathrooms.

To deter people from using Valley of the Rogue as an interstate-side bathroom and place to unload road trip detritus from their cars, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to remove the blue rest area signs leading to the site along the freeway. An announcement has also been posted at the park.

“We look forward to exploring future projects and opportunities that will enrich the visitor experience, which could include upgraded facilities, increased access to the river, new landscaping and additional interpretive panels and trails,” district manager Dani Padilla stated in a press release. “We are excited to welcome visitors to this area as a destination to recreate and enjoy the park.”

If you do need to hit the head when en route in Southern Oregon, make plans to pull over at the Manzanita Rest Area, about 18 miles north of Valley of the Rogue just before the Grants Pass off ramps.