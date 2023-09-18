Whitewater in Oregon City? It Happens Twice a Day.

If you thought the only place you could catch a wave around here was at the coast, think again.

Thanks to a unique combination of a derelict boat ramp’s placement at Clackamette Park in Oregon City and late summer/early fall tidal flows, a strong current forms twice a day in the Clackamas River at that location.

The whitewater attracts everyone from surfboarders to kayakers to spectators eager to witness the seasonal phenomenon.

Plans to realign or relocate the ramp so it’s functional for motorized boats again have been met by a campaign by fans of the rolling water to keep the natural attraction alive. You can follow their efforts on the “Save the Wave” Facebook page.