In Much of Oregon, Clouds Obscured the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse. Not in Klamath Falls.

Annular Solar Eclipse viewed from Klamath Falls, Ore. (CHRISTOPHER VALENTINE)

By Christopher Valentine and Andi Prewitt

For the second time in six years, Oregon was in the path of a solar eclipse—the one that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 14, was annular, which means the moon does not entirely cover the sun. The result is a stunning “ring of fire” effect that eclipse chasers were hoping to see.

Unlike for 2017′s total eclipse, which happened in August, cloudy conditions persisted in much of the state, diminishing or completely obscuring visibility.

However, those who made the trip all the way to Klamath Falls were rewarded with a fairly clear view of the dramatic phenomenon.

Annular Solar Eclipse viewed from Klamath Falls, Ore. (CHRISTOPHER VALENTINE)

