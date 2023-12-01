Trap Kitchen PDX Will Hand Out Free Christmas Trees to Those In Need

NBA star CJ McCollum may no longer be in the state (or wearing a Blazers jersey) to help co-host Trap Kitchen PDX’s Christmas tree giveaway, but the tradition will continue anyway.

Anyone who needs a holiday fir can get one free of charge starting at noon Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Roseland Theater’s backlot at 560 NW Couch St. (The food truck and catering company began operating a restaurant out of the music venue in 2022.)

The event, now in its fifth year, has long been supported by rapper Cool Nutz and JAM’N 107.5, and they’re joined this year by Legacy Gardens, which works with greens of a different variety: cannabis. The firs themselves are provided by B&R Tree Farms in Yamhill.

The tree giveaways started as a follow up to Trap Kitchen’s turkey program—the business would hand out birds and other holiday essentials leading up to Thanksgiving. The then-food truck also provided free meals to Black Portlanders in June 2020 thanks to the Portland-born rapper Amine, who bought out the cart for a day in the wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent protests.

This year, trees will be available until 3 pm unless they’re wiped out sooner.