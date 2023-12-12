Going Out of Bounds: Adventures Without Limits Makes Outdoor Recreation Accessible to All.

On a bright July morning in 2023, a small group of families gathered in a circle near Willamette Park in West Linn. As each person introduced themself, there was a mix of emotions—excitement, nervousness, ultimately relief. This time, no child would be sidelined by their disability. During that special trip to the river, everyone climbed into a kayak and got to experience the peaceful pleasure of gliding across the water powered by nothing but a paddle—an outing made possible by Adventures Without Limits.

While that excursion took place under the summer sun, the Forest Grove-based nonprofit operates year-round, leading winter snowshoe and ski outings across the Pacific Northwest for people who might not otherwise be able to participate in outdoor recreation. Brad Bafaro founded Adventures Without Limits in 1995—he worked for more than three decades in special education in the Forest Grove School District and recognized the need for all children to engage with nature while also noticing a dearth of regional options for adaptive play—recreation that takes the physical and mental needs of kids into account. What began as a camp has since grown into a variety of programs that have helped thousands of children and adults enjoy the great outdoors.

“Adventures Without Limits was initially an outfitter for a six-week summer camp in Forest Grove,” says Jennifer Wilde, director of outreach and development. “We then started facilitating the activities for the camp and found that for many kids this was the only time they got outside, so we decided to offer all-year recreation.”

In 2018, Adventures Without Limits teamed up with Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection and the Oregon Health and Outdoors Initiative to host an adaptive camping trip at Milo McIver State Park. After that pilot program, the organization arranged 17 similar overnight stays in state parks up and down the coast, across the Willamette Valley, and in Central Oregon, partnering with Oregon Health & Science University’s Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, the Disability Equity Center, and Shriners Children’s Portland.

In addition to expanding to year-round services, Adventures Without Limits has widened the scope of people it serves, providing access to the outdoors for those who face barriers due to their socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity or age. The programs use guides trained to help those who have been historically excluded from outdoor recreation. Also provided when needed: transportation and clothing.

There are various ways for participants to register for activities. The organization hosts community trips open to anyone, and a sliding fee scale is used whenever possible. Adventures Without Limits also continues to partner with nearly two dozen other entities, including Guide Dogs for the Blind; HomePlate Youth Services, which helps those experiencing houselessness; and the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center.

“The organization was founded to be an inclusive family program,” Wilde says. “That was radical in the ‘90s when it started. Ten years in, we joined with other groups and partners that wanted to get people outside.”

Trips are organized based on the needs of the group. That can mean picking locations with accessible restrooms and carefully considering how participants will enter and leave the site. Assisting people with the necessary gear is also factored in. During a kayaking trip for participants with spinal cord injuries, for example, Adventures Without Limits used adaptive equipment to help boaters in and out of their vessels and mounted paddles for an individual whose strength on one side of the body significantly differed from the other.

“Some folks need extra time,” Wilde adds. “Guides read the group and go at an appropriate pace. That doesn’t always mean slower. There’s a misconception that folks with disabilities can’t go as long.”

Adventures Without Limits has repeatedly teamed up with Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection for various activities. In late August, there was a day of kayaking and birding on the Tualatin River. In September, participants headed to Newport to stay in yurts.

“We partner with AWL on our camping trips during the summer,” says Matt Howard, program coordinator for OSCI. “They handle the logistics like finding sites, scouting out activities, bringing gear and cooking food. AWL has amazing guides. There’s the technical guidance that they’re great at and the people side, which they’re equally good at. Their ability to troubleshoot is fantastic. They’re good at asking instead of telling.”

The camps also create community.

“A big benefit of this program is that the group is together over multiple days,” Howard explains. “Some of these people have been in chairs for 30 years and some for a year. Being together in this space allows experience sharing and resource sharing. AWL builds that environment so everyone is comfortable to share their experience.”

Caroline Scott is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist at Shriners Children’s Portland, which provides care for a range of conditions regardless of a family’s insurance status or ability to pay. Many of her patients end up canoeing, snowshoeing or rock climbing with Adventures Without Limits, broadening expectations about recreational possibilities.

“Part of this is using adaptive equipment and part of it is adapting their outlook,” Scott says.

One of Shriners’ outpatients who wears a lower-extremity prosthetic began kayaking at age 7. Now in his early teens, he’s become highly skilled at the watersport and wants to work as a guide in the future.

“It’s super cool because they would be a better guide for outdoor activities than me,” Scott says, “because they have a better understanding of what it’s like for a child like themselves to participate in this activity.”

“Invitation is really important to feeling a sense of belonging,” Wilde adds. “I think some folks who come out with us wouldn’t even consider doing that activity. Some kids that see Mount Hood from their houses haven’t been out in the snow. Our message is: You belong here and we’ll help you.”

GO: Adventures Without Limits seeks partners for winter activities like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and indoor rock climbing. Arrangements can be made online at awloutdoors.org.

