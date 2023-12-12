Same-Day Campsite Booking Will Be Expanded Across the State on Jan. 1, 2024

While camping was likely the last thing on your mind last week while the Pacific Northwest was pounded with an atmospheric river, it’s never too late to begin making outdoor plans for spring—and Oregon State Parks just made it a little easier to snag your next campsite.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, recreationalists will be able to reserve an overnight spot on the same day they plan to use it at 40 parks across the state. Currently, most campgrounds require bookings at least 24 hours in advance.

The rule change was prompted by a trial run that started with two parks on the coast before expanding to all 17 situated along the Pacific in Oregon. Given how smoothly the booking modification went, Oregon State Parks decided to include more properties.

“The transition to same-day reservations at Nehalem Bay State Park was nearly seamless,” park manager Ben Cox stated in a press release, “and has been generally well received by guests.”

Campers will still be able to pitch a tent on a first-come, first-served basis at 11 parks, most of which are located in Eastern Oregon. A handful of other sites will switch to that model from same-day bookings during winter, when demand is low.

If you plan to stay in a tent or RV, you have until 11:59 pm to make a reservation online. Yurt renters need to lock in their stay before 6 pm in order to get the necessary key or code to the door. Bonus: The $8 reservation fee is waived on all same-day bookings.





Below is a list of permanent first-come, first-served year-round campgrounds:

Central Oregon

Jasper Point (Prineville Reservoir State Park), Prineville

Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne





Southern Oregon

Goose Lake State Recreation Area, New Pine Creek

Jackson F. Kimball State Recreation Site, Chiloquin





Eastern Oregon

Bates State Park, Bates

Catherine Creek State Park, Union

Hilgard Junction State Park, La Grande

Minam State Recreation Area, Wallowa

Red Bridge State Wayside, La Grande

Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor, Ukiah