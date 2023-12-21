Oregon Parks and Recreation Has Expanded Its First Day Hikes Program

If you are planning to prioritize your health in 2024, there’s an event that can kick-start that resolution right out of the gate: the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s guided First Day Hikes. This year, there are even more options.

The ranger-led treks, a tradition at the agency since 2012, are expanding yet again following slimmed-down versions coming out of the pandemic. This time, there will be 34 tours at 31 state parks—an increase of 14 events compared to Jan. 1, 2023. (In 2022, there were only a handful of hikes available.)

There are locations both near and far. Sites near the metro area include Champoeg State Heritage Site, L.L. Stub Stewart State Park, and Milo McIver State Park. Destinations like La Pine State Park (Central Oregon), Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area (Eastern Oregon), and Umpqua Lighthouse State Park (Southern Coast) will take a bit longer to get to—but promise to reward with stunning scenery nonetheless.

“When more parks offer hikes, Oregonians have more options to hike near their homes or explore a new park and trail,” Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreations Department, said in a statement. “Plus, this year we’re including more trail accessibility information in our online hike descriptions and are offering reasonable accommodations so visitors of all abilities can join us.”

There is no fee to participate, though online registration is required for some of the hikes, where trained personnel and volunteers will provide details about the area geology, wildlife, plants and history. Another bonus: The $5 day-use parking fee is waived on Jan. 1. If you go, Oregon Parks and Rec asks that you dress for winter weather and bring water.

Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes website for a full list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times.