What to Do for Monday’s Solar Eclipse

Monday, April 8 marks the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until 2044. (For those who forget elementary science class: a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth.) Oregon will only enjoy a partial peek—nothing like being in the path of totality in 2017—but there are still a smattering events around town to mark the occasion.

According to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, the duration of the partial solar eclipse in Portland will be 1 hour and 46 minutes, beginning at 10:33 am and ending at 12:19 pm. The maximum eclipse occurs at 11:25 am, when the moon will cover 23% of the sun.

Solar eclipse happenings:

OMSI is throwing a solar eclipse viewing celebration on their front plaza. There will be craft stations with button-making, coloring sheets and pinhole cameras, and an educational talk by Jim Todd, OMSI’s director of space science education. Attendees can also livestream from the path of totality in the planetarium and auditorium; seating is first come, first served. Special solar viewing glasses are available now and during the event in OMSI’s store. 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 10:30 am-12:30 pm Monday, April 8. Free.

Warby Parker. Even during a partial solar eclipse, viewers need approved eye protection because the sun shines brightly enough to cause eye damage. Warby Parker stores across the country are providing limited-edition, ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses for free until April 8. The boutique will provide up to two pairs per family, while supplies last. “We know you’re just as excited about this celestial spectacle as we are, so we encourage you to swing by at your earliest convenience,” the company says. the sun shines brightly. If they’re already out of the glasses, they will provide an eclipse pinhole projector so people can safely observe the phenomenon. Warby Parker Nob Hill, 521 NW 23rd Ave. 888-492-7297. Warbyparker.com. 10 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday, 10 am-6 pm Sunday. Warby Parker Washington Square, 9640 SW Washington Square Rd. #G11. 971-232-3702. 10 am-8 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.

Awakenings Wellness Center. April 8 is not only a solar eclipse but also the new moon—a confluence of events that hypnotherapist Nicole Alcyon calls “a bonus new year allowing us to create and manifest a fresh start.” Alcyon is hosting a sound healing meditation at Awakenings that will utilize gongs, chimes and a dozen crystal bowls. Bring a journal because the meditation starts with time for participants to write down their intentions. Note that the meditation takes place the day after the eclipse, which Alcyon says is still a potent day to set intentions. Awakenings Wellness Center, 1016 SE 12th Ave. 503-482-9253, awakenings.org. 7:30-9 pm Tuesday, April 9. Tickets $30-40.