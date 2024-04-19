Timberline Lodge Escapes Serious Damage in Overnight Blaze

One of Oregon’s most iconic buildings dodged disaster Thursday night, as five crews extinguished a three-alarm fire at the historic Timberline Lodge, and contained much of the damage to the structure’s roof.

The 87-year-old lodge could reopen as soon as Sunday, April 21, its operators say.

“Timberline employees, Hoodland Fire, Clackamas County and Gresham first responders did an amazing job responding to the fire,” a statement reads on Timberline Lodge’s website. “The process, communication and containment saved the Historic Timberline Lodge from what could have been a much worse outcome.”

It took crews nearly six hours to extinguish the blaze, which Hoodland Fire says began in the building’s attic and roof. Upon arrival at about 9:50 pm, there were visible flames coming from the central area of the lodge.

By midnight, the fire had been declared “under control.” Fire crews from Hoodland Fire, Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire, Estacada fire, and Portland Fire all worked on containing the flames, with the final crews leaving by roughly 2:30 am.

No injuries have been reported, and Timberline guests were evacuated from the lodge without incident.

Former Tech Crunch culture editor Taylor Hatmaker posted to social media photos and videos of the fire, taken during her stay at Timberline.

“This was my first mini-vacation from being a reporter, but I guess I’m reporting from here,” Hatmaker wrote. “This is terrible to watch for such a beloved place in our state.”

Timberline Lodge update: the building has some exterior roof damage but the inside looks shockingly good considering it was in flames last night! pic.twitter.com/uQsbUfG8T6 — Taylor Hatmaker (@tayhatmaker) April 19, 2024

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Multiple federal agencies are investigating, because Timberline Lodge is a federal building on federal land.

The danger to the lodge cut close to home for many Oregonians. The wooden building has stood on the flank of Mount Hood since 1937, when it was built using New Deal funds by Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps members. Construction of Timberline’s east wing began in 1972. The lodge was designated a national historic landmark the next year. Interest in Timberline boomed in the ‘80s, thanks to a trendy new sport called snowboarding, and the lodge exterior’s starring role in Stephen King’s The Shining.

“Devastating news to wake up to,” Senator Ron Wyden posted to his government X account, sharing a post from Clackamas Fire. “Big thanks to the first responders working hard to protect this iconic landmark beloved by generations of Oregonians.”

Timberline’s ski slopes will reopen on Saturday, April 20, operating from the hotel’s day lodge.