A Beginner’s Guide to Some of Portland’s Most Immersive Greenspaces

Now more than ever, we city dwellers could use some time getting lost in the natural world. Ideally, that would mean a long trek within a far-flung locale—but we’ve got bountiful options here in town. Maybe you’re new to Portland, or have been too glued to your office desk to get out, but if you need a quick hit of greenspace, we’ve put together a beginner’s list of some of our favorite immersive natural areas in town (or a stone’s throw away). Let these spots help you forget, for a little while at least, that you’re living in a bustling metropolis.

1. Tryon Creek State Natural Area

11321 SW Terwilliger Blvd., 503-636-4398. 7 am–sunset daily.

Nestled within the border of Southwest Portland and Lake Oswego, Tryon Creek State Natural Area is a beautiful example of how nature can heal once broken land. The 665-acre space was once logged extensively with the trees being used as charcoal for the nearby iron works. But since this park was established in 1970, it has been brought back to lush life with plentiful maple, alder and cedar trees surrounding miles of lovely trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Tryon Creek State Natural Area (Blake Benard)

2. Sandy River Delta Park

Parking lot, Thousand Acres Road, Troutdale. Sunrise–sunset daily.

This 1,500-acre spot in Troutdale is beloved by dog owners who frequent the park’s copious off-leash area to let their pooches run wild, get filthy and, God willing, wear themselves out. Visitors looking to exercise themselves frequent a network of hiking trails that offer up some gorgeous views of the Columbia River Gorge and, on the 1.25-mile Confluence Trail, a bird blind designed by the great architect I.M. Pei that’s a haven for amateur ornithologists.

3. Powell Butte Nature Park

16160 SE Powell Blvd. 7 am–8 pm daily.

The nature park in deep Southeast Portland was built atop a cinder cone volcano that has been extinct for many thousands of years and sits above a pair of reservoirs that provides water to a good chunk of the city. If all that wasn’t cool enough, the various hiking and biking trails that snake around the more than 600-feet high butte connect to a lookout spot that offers stunning views of the many mountains that surround us.

4. Mt. Tabor Park

Southeast 60th Avenue and Salmon Street. 5 am–midnight daily.

A favorite spot for the amateur athletes that populate its basketball courts and horseshoe pits, and the daredevils that zip down the paved road that encircles the extinct volcano as part of the annual Adult Soapbox Derby. For hikers, there are numerous paths to take that range from 1 to 3 miles in length. No matter which one you choose, you’ll find yourself awestruck by the panoramic view of Portland from the 636-foot summit.

Mt. Tabor (Mick Hangland-Skill)

5. Forest Park

5 am–10 pm daily.

The crown jewel of Portland’s natural area. More than 5,000 acres sprawl through Southwest Portland, teeming with all manner of wildlife and a dizzying array of native plants and trees to quiet one’s soul. Winding through it all are more than 80 miles of trails for quick and easy strolls or challenging hikes. If you can, challenge yourself to the full 30-mile Wildwood Trail that connects you to landmarks like Pittock Mansion and the beautiful Balch Creek Canyon.

Forest Park (Christine Dong)

6. Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area

5300 N Marine Drive. Sunrise–sunset daily.

Tucked away amid an area dotted with warehouses and entry points for commercial marine traffic, this 2,000-acre wetland is a pleasant surprise as the industrial noise disappears amid the trees and other native greenery and you find yourself able to stare down a variety of birds, deer, beavers and turtles. Haul a canoe or kayak along with you if you want to take a leisurely paddle along the Columbia River.

7. Oxbow Regional Park

3010 SE Oxbow Parkway. 6:30 am–7 pm daily.

Another great locale for anyone who wants to take to the waters as Oxbow offers visitors with boats, kayaks, inner tubes and other floatable craft access to the Sandy River. If your preference is to remain on dry ground, take advantage of the park’s 12 miles of trails that include a super-easy loop that puts you in the heart of ancient forest, home to some of the oldest trees in the region.