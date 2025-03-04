CC Slaughters Serves Drag and Stand Up Comedy

Chromakopia and monster truck rallies were this week’s hottest LGBTQ+ culture tickets, but fans of mudslinging and lines crass enough to make Tyler, the Creator blush found a bargain on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at CC Slaughters’ new monthly drag and standup comedy show, Fruitcake. Katya Butler’s event production company Klip Klop Productions took over CC’s programming back in October and corralled two dozen guests for a midweek revue on a $5–$10 suggested cover.

Imani—not to be confused with previous WW Funniest Five winner Imani Denae—opened the show by asking, “Are we suffering?” and elaborated that they feel a need to struggle harder than fragile white people who complain to them about President Trump. Imani also dished out embarrassing hookup stories and eulogized the late actress Michelle Trachtenberg (Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl and the gummy bear on Robot Chicken), saying: “I don’t like talking about white women during Black History Month, but she taught me it was OK to be nosy.”

Danny Krueger joked about blazing a trail for Portlanders by flirting with an open marriage in 2025. He proved that cohabitation is annoying no matter whom you love by expressing jealousy of Buffalo Bill’s victims in Silence of the Lambs who were given “time to reflect and moisturize.” Moisés Da Silva also riffed on Portland’s commitment to nonmonogamy and gave a clever explanation for what makes a nonbinary transgender guy (“I’m a man with a past...and a little pizazz!”).

Previous WW Funniest Five winner Ronnie Macaroni closed out the show’s comedy portion by sharing her experiences with aging, revealing that a colonoscopy and endoscopy are not her ideal double-penetration fantasy. She joked about her Puerto Rican and Jewish heritage, saying that her dad wanted to dominate his secretary, and her mom wanted to lock down a docile Jewish man. Macaroni flagged music legends from blues singer Ma Rainey to rapper Da Brat who seem obviously queer yet ambiguity persists. Pointing to the latter’s dating history, Macaroni said, “Allen Iverson is the most studly-looking bitch I’ve ever seen.”

Drag artist Khadijah Diamond bookended the comics, busting out a Doechii double feature before Krueger started, and closed the whole show after Macaroni’s set by lip syncing to LaShun Pace’s song “Act Like You Know.”