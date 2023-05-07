How Our Reporter Uncovered One of the Nastiest Secrets of the Cannabis Industry—and Oregon Government

Oh my god, you guys, Sophie Peel broke the government.

Well, she broke the government the way you break the second-to-last rotten leg of a shitty, perpetually soggy table the day before trash pickup so it fits in the dumpster. Which is to say, shit was already trash; Sophie’s unfuckwithable journalism just held the garbage hoarders accountable for us so we could finally clean up the back alley, if you know what I mean. This is a phenomenal piece of journalism and, you know, I’m just gonna let Michelle say it. Just say it, Michelle:

THAT’S WHAT I’M SAYING!!

Today I’m chatting with Sophie Peel, whose series of bombshell stories led to this week’s cover package, “Up in Smoke,” wherein Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigns over the discovery of her dumpster fire of ethical violations regarding the dispensary chain La Mota, a shop infamous for choking out competition, allegedly stiffing their vendors, racking up tax liens, all while donating heavily to a number of political campaigns. Woof, right? I know. Sophie will break down just how she uncovered one of the nastiest secrets of the cannabis industry—and the government.

