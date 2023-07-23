Does Sex Talk Make You Cringe? Try a Different Sex Talk Show Host.

It’s that time of year again: time for WW’s Best of Portland issue! This hotly anticipated annual cover package celebrates exceptionally unique people, places and Portland things that keep this place on the national and even international radar.

Today, I’m chatting with one such subject about her exceptional podcast. Annette Benedetti’s pod, Locker Room Talk & Shots, is an hourlong, sex-positive talk show that explores taboo topics that typically elude examination outside the bedroom, like, for example, the female orgasm, anal orgasms, or semen facials, both of the skin care and final-shot variety. And though her pod revels in its femme, vulva-owning POV, hetero dudes are a considerable part of the listening demographic, and not for the reasons that come immediately to mind.

Does sex talk make you cringe? And if so, why? If you’re not entirely sure why, or even if you’re absolutely sure why, maybe have a listen to the Locker Room Talk & Shots podcast, where the same raunchy sex talk typically withheld from all but the most exclusive friend circle is discussed out in the open, lifting the veil of sexual shame and thrusting feminine lust, sensuality and desire right to center stage.

The bonus? Burning down the patriarchy while reclaiming our sexuality. Annette will give us her podcast’s uncensored origin story.

Listen on Spotify.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Listen on Google Podcasts.