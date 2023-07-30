How Fentanyl Floods the Streets of Portland

This week I’m welcoming back Lucas Manfield, whose WW cover story “Life in Hell” culminates months of reporting on a downtown fentanyl market that, despite city efforts, evades erasure.

Manfield really put himself on the line for this reporting, and the final package is pretty revelatory. Unlike non-Portlanders armchair discoursing about how and why Portland is in the thick of a crisis, Manfield did his investigating from the inside, untangling the crisis from the worst of its effects to shine a light on a real solution.

“This is Portland’s crisis right now,” Manfield says. “We have a lot of people that want the help. We have a lot of people that are aware of the problem. We simply do not have any help to give them. And that is devastating.”

