Shilo Inn Founder Owes $3.6 Million in Tax Debt

This week, I’m welcoming back podcast fave Nigel Jaquiss, whose work on this week’s cover package, The Tardy Dozen, reveals some of the biggest tax dodgers in Oregon, as well as how those delinquent taxes could be used.

Sophie Peel, Anthony Effinger and Lucas Manfield all contributed to this week’s public shaming of 12 Oregonians who, for whatever reasons, have fallen behind or neglected their tax bills completely. Some to the tune of tens of thousands... some to the tune of millions. Shame Shame Shame.

“[Mark Hemstreet] is by far the largest Portland debtor on this list,” says Jaquiss. “Tax liens show that he has not been paying his taxes for a number of years, and yet his businesses have continued to operate.”

