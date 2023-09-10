Is Dracula Giving a Barbie Energy?

This week’s cover is “Freak Yourself Out”—the annual Fall Arts Guide—and it’s got particular focus on the heebie jeebies, both because well, fall, and also because it’s a bit of a horror-palooza for Oregon arts this year. Last spring, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s director, Nataki Garrett, resigned after terrifying racial harassment, then the festival announced a $2.5 million fundraising campaign to save its 2023-24 season altogether. Artists Repertory Theatre straight-up suspended its new season, pending further examination of its financial situation, and a predicted winter COVID variant very might affect all manner of productions.
So yeah, levels of boogedy. But artists art even when life is so on-purpose hard for no good reason. artists are always gonna art. So let’s get spooky ooky with it.
This week’s fall arts preview features previews fo a feminist revenge fantasy prodcution of dracula, a film about the murderous “pig lady” from Jackson County, and rock opera billed as “a phantasmagorical, psychosexual science-fiction movie musical masterpiece, and Haunted House Hunting Guide.
And today I’m chatting with Portland Center Stage artistic director Marissa Wolf, whose production of playwright Kate Hamill’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, premieres in November. It’s giving Barbie energy, she says.
“If you like Barbie,” Wolf says, “You’ll like Dracula.”