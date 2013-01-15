In January 2013, WW broke the news that McAfee had quietly slipped into town, where he had a friend: a little-known cartoonist who planned to turn McAfee’s life into a graphic novel. McAfee planned to stay for a year and a half, but he only lasted until November: He was evicted from his Hawthorne Boulevard apartment and served with a protective order for allegedly stalking the building manager. He then moved to Montreal.