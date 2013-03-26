Relatives, friends, fans and musicians stood shoulder to shoulder at a packed memorial service for the band at the Old Laurelhurst Church. Benefit shows were held at Dante's, Meow Meow, Thee Parkside, Bottom of the Hill and Chop Suey in Seattle. Six, who moved back in with his parents, was inundated by guests concerned with his well-being—"just like spiky-hair, leather-jacket dudes passed out on my floor," Six says. "It was like that for months. Nobody had left me alone." Letters to the grieving families poured in from all over the world, expressing condolences and gratitude for the band's music. "It was shocking to me to realize the magnitude of their music and how far-reaching it was," says Nancy Fitzgerald, Matt's mother. "To have their legacy live on like this…it's been an extraordinary experience and an extraordinary gift."