At the top of the Palmer lift, the highest on the mountain, which is only open in the spring and summer, I follow Geery past a pile of backpacks and Gatorade bottles to join the queue. The sun is blinding up here, above the clouds. You understand how the ski bums in the camps below end up with red, leathery skin. A few feet from the chairlift, a pair of snowboarders exchange fist bumps and discuss the lines they have mapped out for their next run. A ski racer in a black unitard with an Audi logo slides in front of them and careens down the hill through a layer of clouds.