VIDEO: From West Point To Pot Smuggler, A Third-Party Congressional Candidate’s Adventure

The major party candidates to replace Oregon’s former First Congressional District Rep. David Wu—Democrat Suzanne Bonamici and Republican Rob Cornilles—have captured most of the media attention and donor support. But WW also took the time last week to interview the third-party candidates in the race who will also appear on the ballot for the Jan. 31 special election: Progressive Party candidate Steven Cody Reynolds of Portland and Libertarian Party candidateJames Foster of Beaverton.

Reynolds, pictured above, is an unemployed former office administrator and expat English teacher who was recruited to carry the Progressive platform in the Congressional race.

As we learned in our interview, Reynolds' résumé carries a distinction many candidates would omit:

He is probably the only West Point graduate to run for Congress after getting busted in Tennessee while attempting to smuggle 11 lbs. of weed across the country.

Reynolds says his chief qualification for the job is his willingness to tell the truth. Here’s how he related the story of his felony drug bust in our interview last week:

Both Foster and Reynolds favor marijuana legalization.

In case you were wondering, a felony conviction–even imprisonment–is not a disqualification from holding office in Congress. Today’s civics lesson from the Congressional Research Service (pdf):





