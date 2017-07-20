July 1, 2015 marked the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon. Now, everyone can legally grow up to four marijuana plants. This is the third year WW has grown pot on the roofs of the office.
It's been a couple weeks since the Great Pot Massacre of 2017, in which I didn't read the back of the bottle of fertilizer and subsequently murdered our four pot plants. Heartless, or just ignorant? You decide.
Some of you already did, actually. You'll recall that I ended the last post with a request for more pot and left my email at the bottom. Sure, this violated absolutely everything I had been taught about the Internet by my paranoid baby boomer parents. But I had also just emerged from a bloody botanical genocide and was ready to suffer, one hate email at a time.
Except I didn't get any hate mail at all. In fact, everyone who emailed me— eight people as of this writing—was very, very nice. In between smatterings of "shit happens" and "no worries," I got plenty of offers too. One guy wanted to meet me the next day to drop off some plants. He disappeared from the conversation soon after and wouldn't answer my emails, but it's the thought that counts.
The most promising email I got was from a most kind gentleman named Ron, who could not have been more helpful. So helpful, in fact, that he drove about an hour and dropped off a few pot plants last Friday for free. Shoutout to Ron (pictured below) for the assist. Hopefully these dudes will last just a wee bit longer than the last crop.
The dudes in question are two potted plants, about four feet tall with the 15-gallon pots, and one plant in a small box. All three strains—Harlequin, Dogwalker and Blue Dream—are renowned for alleviating pain and discomfort. We'll have a harvest between September and October.
That's all well and good. The problem was getting Harlequin and Dogwalker—both in 15-gallon pots—onto the roof. They could have technically fit through the hatch in the ceiling. But no one wanted to lift that much dead weight. Because…well, duh.
So we decided to re-plant them, with full assurance that the plants would be a bit pissed about it. Gotta do what ya gotta do, I guess. Begrudgingly.
Our process was thus: a) remove the plant from the pot as gently as possible; b) place the pot in a plastic bag; c) carry that bag and the pot up a ladder; and d) plant the plant. Took about an hour in total, thanks to some assistance from our own Matthew Korfhage.
So far, one plant—Dogwalker—has been replanted, and we're planning on tackling Harlequin today. It's doing well, probably because I've stuck to water and avoided fertilizer like the plague.
Can't say I don't learn on the job.
