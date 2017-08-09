The Era is closely related to another Pax product, a sleek nicotine vape called the JUUL, which we've previously advised you to hack for cannabis oil. Well, now you won't have to muss your kitchen table filling the little pods by hand. Finally, a year after rolling the Era out in Colorado and California, Pax has partnered with Oregrown, the excellent Bend-based extractor, to produce pods that fit their sleek little pen.