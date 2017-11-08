Kindred spirits swapped business contact info in the hazy, live DJ-adjacent buffet area. Conversations and smoke circles popped up in the bathroom/tarot card reading line, and others settled into mala bracelet-making and custom body oil concocting with the Sativa Science Club. The house's massive attic was transformed into something that can only be described as Scheherazade's smoke chamber. Gauzy veils and string lights were draped across the ceiling beams, and pillows perfectly strewn across the rugs for impromptu joint circles. There was even a dress-up room curated by the Ladies of Paradise, where attendees could try on their vintage sequin jackets and layer on several glimmering accessories for photos by Emily Anne B and Nic Porter.