Keep Your Skin Clean and Quenched

Between the sticky cannabis pollen floating in the air and the full days surrounded by crispy, dehydrated air, I simultaneously get dry patches and perpetual breakouts every harvest. Remember to start with a double cleanse each night: either use micellar water or an oil cleanser to break up the resin residue in your pores, then wash with normal foamy face wash. Use an exfoliator once a week to clear out the deeper grime, and tone before moisturizing each night with a thicker formula for the unseasonably dry air in the trim area. And if you were beginning to question the utility of those hydrating face mists you impulsively bought over the past year, now is the time to use those bad boys. Use them whenever and as frequently as you like—your skin will appreciate the extra moisture.