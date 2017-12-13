This July, Drip finally received its OLCC license and was able to get its cannabis creamery back in action. Drip is still making its ice cream and now growing into a confectionery as well, with new infused candies called Gems, by the rebranded Drip Sweets. Following an initial delivery to dispensaries around the state, Bixel threw a jewel-encrusted launch party for the candies last weekend to celebrate being back with a bang. The crystal-shaped candies come in two flavors.

Vanilla-mint—or "white mint illuminite, of the 6th and 7th chakras" per Bixel's playful promo materials—is a sweetened take on a traditional breath mint, and causes "attunement to the inner eye." Zesty citrus, or "citrine quartz, of the 3rd and 8th chakras," contains grapefruit and lime oil, and "grants the ability to play with time and interdimensional travel." One bag of 10 CO2 oil-infused candies are five mg THC each. As she puts it, "it's the perfect dose to add a little sparkle and lightness."